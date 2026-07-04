The Tracinski Letter

The Tracinski Letter

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Russell W. Shurts's avatar
Russell W. Shurts
Jul 15

And we have been losing this 'conceptualization of American life'' for many years now. The question is how to get it back when our own 'ancien regime' has built up over the last 100 years of governmental bureaucratic usurpation of rights. There is no more open wilderness to go to to get away from it as our forebears did.

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Steven Ehrman's avatar
Steven Ehrman
Jul 6

Decent article.

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